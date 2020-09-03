Attorneys discuss video, photo evidence at hearing ahead of Joel Guy murder case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Arguments for video recordings from Louisiana and blurred photos were made Thursday ahead of the case of Joel Guy.

Video recordings from a hardware store in Louisiana and a Walmart in Knoxville near his parents home were discussed.

Guy is accused of returning to Knoxville from Louisiana, where he was a student, during the 2016 Thanksgiving holiday and murdering and dismembering his parents.

Attorneys also discussed crime scene photos and which ones were potentially too gruesome to show in court.

Last month, Guy’s attorneys requested the trial be delayed for coronavirus concerns.

Guy’s trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 28. He is facing first-degree murder, felony muder and abuse of a corpse charges.

