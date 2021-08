KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In one week, Knox County saw more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths from the virus. The latest numbers show 220 Knox County residents are currently battling the virus in the hospital.

Dr. Buchanan is concerned about the spike. "It's going up faster than it did last time. So, we're concerned we'll peak out at a higher number, potentially, than we did in the past," she said. While the delta variant has changed the landscape, and active case count, the number one weapon for fending off the spread has remained the same.