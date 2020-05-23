Auctioning off an era: Knoxville Center Mall, formerly East Towne Mall piece ‘Orange T’ sells for more than $11K

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Earlier this year, the Knoxville Center Mall, formerly known as East Towne Mall, closed its doors after more than 35 years of retail experiences for shoppers; but on Friday, a memorable piece from the mall was sold at auction — the 15-foot “Orange T.”

The large letter T sold for $11,100.00 USD in an online-only auction sale by JD’s Realty & Auction.

According to JD’s Auction, the T hung in the foyer of the mall, measuring 15 feet tall by 10 feet, 10 inches wide by 18 inches deep. The orange T, a symbol for the University of Tennessee – Knoxville, was an unlicensed T and had presided over a map of the UTK campus painted on the floor of the mall.

The bidding for the T had started earlier this month, ramping up on Friday, the last day of the auction with bids ranging from $1 to the final $11,100 by a bidder who placed 25 bids total for the item.

Several other items from the mall, which had been decorated with East Tennessee identifying objects, were also auctioned off. Furniture and miscellaneous items were also sold off.

