Auditions coming up for Tennessee Medieval Faire in Kingston

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Do you have what it takes to be a part of the Tennessee Medieval Faire? If so, open auditions are being held the next two weekends.

30 or more people are needed to play Robin Hood-related British Street characters for the Medieval Faire that comes to Kingston each fall. You’re asked to bring a headshot, wear a costume and show your skills.

During the audition you’re asked to sing, tell a story or joke and show off any other talents that will help develop your character.

Auditions are coming up Saturday, July 17 and 24 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 150 Clinton Lane in Kingston. For more information, you can call 865-466-1902.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Meth discovered in peanut shells

Grainger County Tomato Festival

Alcoa Shooting

84 Lumbar recruitment drive

Street Cleaning in Fort Sanders neighborhood

Person of interest identified