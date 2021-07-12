Auditions coming up for Tennessee Medieval Faire in Kingston

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Do you have what it takes to be a part of the Tennessee Medieval Faire? If so, open auditions are being held the next two weekends.

30 or more people are needed to play Robin Hood-related British Street characters for the Medieval Faire that comes to Kingston each fall. You’re asked to bring a headshot, wear a costume and show your skills.

During the audition you’re asked to sing, tell a story or joke and show off any other talents that will help develop your character.

Auditions are coming up Saturday, July 17 and 24 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 150 Clinton Lane in Kingston. For more information, you can call 865-466-1902.