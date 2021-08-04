August is National Immunization Month, health department offering extended hours at clinics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department said this week they are encouraging parents to make sure their child is up to date on their immunizations ahead of the school year. The organization made the announcement as August is National Immunization Month.

The health department is offering immunizations through its Travel and Immunization Clinic program, as well as extended hours at its clinics.

Because KCHD officials said they expect a back-to-school rush for required student vaccines, KCHD will offer extended hours at its clinics to better accommodate parents seeking back-to-school vaccinations for their children.

To make an appointment, call KCHD’s Travel and Immunization Clinic (TIC) at 865-215-5070 or the West Clinic at 865-215-5950. A parent/guardian’s photo ID, insurance card, and child’s vaccination records are required for the appointment.

A list of the required vaccinations by grade level is available on KCHD’s website: knoxcounty.org/health. Before the first day of school, parents must also provide their child’s school with a state immunization certificate, which documents receipt of the vaccinations.