Knoxville police work the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School Monday, April 12, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Austin-East Magnet High School has canceled classes through the start of next week, April 19 following the officer-involved shooting on Monday.

Students will move to online learning on Tuesday, and will be returning to in-person learning on Wednesday.