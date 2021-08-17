Austin-East Foundation, businesses donate $40,000 to school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Austin-East Foundation presented a $40,000 check to the school thanks to donations from community businesses. The donation can be used to pay for any part of the Austin-East High School student learning experience including academics, extra curricular activities and clubs, or athletics.

Sam Brown, a member of the Austin-East Foundation board of directors and president of the Knoxville NAACP, said the donation is the first of many.

“There will be fundraisers coming forward and many attempts to make sure we keep the foundation sustained so that we can continue to supply the things going on here at Austin-East,” Brown said.

The foundation is a little more than a year old.

