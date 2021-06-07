Austin-East High School gets $10,000 grant from Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Good representatives and former Tennessee star QB Josh Dobbs presents members of the Austin-East Magnet High School football program with a $10,000 grant to improve the school’s weight room. Photo: Knox County Schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With Dick’s Sporting Goods opening up its House of Sport concept store in Knoxville over the weekend, the company gave back to the local community by providing a $10,000 grant to support sports at Austin-East Magnet High School.

As part of their “Sports Matter” initiative, Dick’s Sporting Good’s provided a $10,000 grant to Austin-East to improve the school’s weight room.

Former University of Tennessee star quarterback Josh Dobbs was on hand Saturday for a presentation ceremony as coaches and student athletes from the Roadrunners’ football team accepted the $10,000 grant.

Congratulations @AustinEastHS and @KnoxSchools on receiving the @DICKS Sports Matter 10K Grant. It was great meeting you all and an honor to be a part of this presentation.🍊🚀 https://t.co/cIRaGdOxzr — Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) June 6, 2021

Dobbs wasn’t the only celebrity at the grand opening of the House of Sport at the West Town Mall. Four-time NFL Pro-Bowl selection and 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year Alvin Kamara also stopped by the new concept store on Saturday.

Alongside her personal trainer, Country music superstar and fitness brand founder Carrie Underwood guided a surprised group of fans and fitness instructors through a workout on the store’s 24,000-square-feet turf field.

A release from Dick’s Sporting Goods said the future-focused House of Sport stores will serve as a research-and-development lab to test new concepts and ideas as part of their nationwide strategy. The concept store features a 24,000-square-foot outdoor turf field and running track, a 40-foot rock climbing wall, batting cages, putting green, an indoor turf soccer cage and more.