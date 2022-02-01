KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A rousing performance from the Austin East Magnet High School marching band at an annual charity dinner last month led to a gift of nearly $30,000 from the United Way of Greater Knoxville.

The United Way of Greater Knoxville’s Alexis de Tocqueville Society dinner is an annual event featuring local artists and performers to celebrate the community. One Knoxville SC, the city’s new soccer team, sponsored the Austin-East band as one of the evening’s performers.

Attendees were moved to contribute to the program following the performance. UWGK donors and friends were able to raise $29,238 to fund uniforms and other materials for the Austin-East band.

United Way of Greater Knoxville tours Austin-East Magnet High School

Austin East band director Kenneth Smith and band members pose with a nearly $30,000 donation from United Way of Greater Knoxville

Austin East Magnet High School marching band members pose with United Way of Greater Knoxville leadership

“We were all so impressed with the Austin-East marching band at the annual Alexis de Tocqueville Society dinner,” said United Way of Greater Knoxville CEO Matt Ryerson. “You could tell how much hard work the students had put in getting ready for the performance, and it was great to have such a huge show of their work, their passion, and their resilience.

“Impacting the lives of youth and families in Knoxville is why we do this work, and we were so excited to have them showcase their talents. We are thrilled to be able to donate this $30,000 and look forward to continuing to support them in their hard work.”

Austin-East Band Director Kenneth Smith and students were presented the check Tuesday morning.