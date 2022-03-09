KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Preventing gun violence was the focus of Tennessee Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action on their annual Advocacy Day.

Usually, members of the Knoxville chapter would be taking their message to the State Capitol. However, this year they decided to keep the event in Knoxville.

The Knoxville community continues to grieve the loss of several Austin East students who died last year and at the beginning of this school year due to gun violence.

Wednesday one of their classmates along with local leaders and gun violence survivors spoke about their experiences and what they would like to see moving forward.

“Let me make this clear, we are not anti-gun despite what the extreme gun groups want us to believe. We are pro-gun safety and anit-gun violence and there is a big difference between those things,” said Jobi Scheer, a Volunteer Leader with the Tennessee chapter of Moms Demand Action.

Several dozen community members came together Wednesday to hear the stories of those who have been impacted by gun violence.

“2021 was the deadliest year in Knoxville’s history,” she added.

Aeriel Holt is a junior at Austin East High School and is still grieving the loss of several of her classmates. She decided to make her voice heard by writing a letter to lawmakers.

She read part of the letter out loud saying, “It scares me to go to school, the store, and to work because what is unexpected could harm me.”

Aeriel’s mon, Tracey Holt said, “I’m really proud of her.”

Not only has her daughter lost classmates due to gun violence, but they have lost two other family members in just the past year to the same thing.

“The perception of how teenagers cope with trauma is very different because they’re very private in their own way and so it was very challenging for our household,” Tracey adds.

The group lit candles for each community member killed by a firearm in the past year.

Aeriel said, “it’s best to feel safe if we just stop the violence if we just come together as a family, and be loving to each other and care for each other instead of going off and retaliate and go off with violence. Us shooting each other back and forth like a cycle, it’s not the way to go.”

It’s a message from a student who just wants to see a change.

“You not seeing them walk in the hall, or see them in your class anymore, some of them were supposed to graduate with you, like, why would somebody do something like that,” she said.

Members of Moms Demand Action say they want people to hear these stories and push for gun safety bills that they say would reduce gun deaths and save lives.

Charlene Roberts, gun violence survivor said at the podium, “I want people to step up and tell what you’re seeing.”

Knoxville police investigators are still working to solve the murder of one of the three teens who were gunned down in early 2021.