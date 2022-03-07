KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Austin East High School junior earned $1,000 dollars for her school in the inaugural “We Are Connected” Black History Poster Contest.

16-year-old Yasmine Croom won $1,000 for her school and $500 for herself because of her poster tribute to her classmates lost to gun violence.

Croom was deeply affected by the deaths of her classmates last year, so she made a poster dedicating it to the teens who lost their lives.

“I would feel confident and proud at the same time because it shows the community how we’re all connected and with everything going all, I’m still able to be myself,” Croom said when asked about her poster.

Yasmine said her inspiration for the poster stemmed from everything happening in her community.

“They were very great people. It was really innocent lives took. It really impacted the community, myself, their families, my family because we weren’t ready for it,” said Croom.

She shared that after high school she plans to gain a business degree and hopes to one day open her own business.