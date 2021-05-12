Austin-East student to speak on new security measures at School Board meeting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The school year has come to an end, but that isn’t deterring an Austin-East Magnet High School student from taking his message about safety to the Knox County School Board on Wednesday night.

WATE 6 On Your Side anchor Lori Tucker sat down with senior Loren Seagrave who was in class when the officer-involved shooting of student Anthony Thompson Jr. happened on April 12.

Seagrave says security measures put in place after the incident, like daily searches of each student before they can enter the school, go too far.

“It’s a really bad way to start your day every day, to get searched when you enter a place that’s supposed to be of learning. So, yeah, that’s something that I think needs to change,” Seagrave said.

“The backpacks were chosen by our principals which I understand. They don’t want anybody to get hurt at our school. But the implement of the backpacks during the searching when the gun was brought in during school … he went out and got the gun and he brought it back in, and it wasn’t until the end of the day when all of this happened.

“It’s just concerning that all our leaders are concerned that all of these students need to get searched.”

Seagrave is a top student at Austin-East. He’s in the Project Grad program and is headed to continue his academic career to the University of Tennessee in the fall.

He’s wanting changes in the system for upcoming students at Austin-East.

The school board meeting starts at 5 p.m., and on the agenda is talk about the process of potentially changing the agreement that puts law enforcement on campus with Knox County Schools.

