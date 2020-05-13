Austin-East students hope to inspire change for Knox County graduation ceremonies

KNOXVILLE, TN (WATE)- The Class of 2020 has been thrown curveballs left and right during this pandemic. From sports seasons ending abruptly, to no prom and now altered graduations, it’s very understandable for these young adults to be frustrated or upset.

However, two graduating seniors at Austin-East Magnet High School decided they were not going to accept the current graduation plans, but instead craft a plan to inspire change.

Knox County Superintendent Bob Thomas announced last week that high school graduations will be held this summer at each school’s respective football field without any family members or guests.

When Austin-East’s Aailyah Riddle caught news of the plans for graduation ceremonies she was disheartened. Her father has been incarcerated for 14 years of her life and this is the first year he has been there for her in person.

Her high school graduation was going to be the first accomplishment he as able to see her achieve in person.

“I’m just so upset, I want my dad to see me walk,” Riddle said.

She soon decided that she wanted to do something, and felt compelled to speak up.

Riddle could not imagine being at her July 30 graduation without a family member or friend present during this major milestone. She along with classmate Jaiva Chandler decided to create a video with graduating seniors from different schools in Knox County.

Using the power of social media they connected with fellow 2020 class members, giving them a platform for sharing their stories on why it is important to allow family members and friends at their graduation, supporting them safely.

But for the two Roadrunners, the video was not enough. Riddle wanted to have data that supported their video, so Riddle and Chandler hunkered down on the internet doing research.

They drafted a proposal highlighting why they are calling for change, outlined what other counties are doing in Tennessee to hold guests during commencement, and proposed multiple ways they could potentially achieve this goal safely.

From there, Riddle passed it along to her math teacher Lindsay Davis who helped put the information out on social media.

Davis was impressed with their professionalism and work, to say the least. Even more impressed with their courage to speak up to inspire change.

“I was in my late 30s before I ever found my voice and my advocacy and realized that there’s power in my voice. So I was just talking to Aaliyah earlier today and Javia about how proud I am that they found their voice and realized how powerful it is when they’re 18 years old because they’re going to change the world.” Lindsay Smith, Austin-East Magnet High School math teacher

Riddle and Chandler posted their video to YouTube and posted the proposal to other digital platforms to catch the attention of community members. And the support, Riddle says, is everything.

“I am so humbled and so appreciative because it shows when we come together things can happen,” Riddle said.

Even though she has never visited the schools these students are speaking on behalf of, or even met some of these students, they all share a common goal.

“It doesn’t matter if you go to Gibbs. It doesn’t matter if you go to Fulton. We’re all coming together as one; working as a community,” Riddle said.

While the seniors have every reason in the world to be frustrated and upset with how their spring semester turned out, they did not stop there and instead they came up with a plan which is one reason Davis is so proud.

“I am so proud of their advocacy of themselves, but also they did it in such a professional way that perfectly sums up all of them,” Davis said. “They are amazing.”

The end goal for Riddle is to allow at least one family member, or a person of the graduates choosing, to be present at their graduation. That person for Riddle would be her great-grandmother who is “her heart who deserves that moment more than anybody.”

The two young women’s work is paying off, receiving the attention of community leaders.

Riddle received an email on behalf of Superintendent Thomas on Tuesday morning saying in part, “Our goal is to celebrate the Class of 2020 in a way that protects the health and safety of everyone, and we appreciate your feedback,” which was posted on her Facebook page.

The inspiring senior will continue her education at Fisk University in Nashville with a goal to get into pharmacy school after obtaining her undergraduate degree.

To watch the full video of members from the 2020 graduating class and their stories, you can find it here.

LATEST STORIES