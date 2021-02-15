Austin-East students to learn online this week after death of 16-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Austin-East Magnet High School will move to online learning starting Tuesday for the remainder of the week to allow families, and staff to grieve after the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old student.

“This decision was made in an effort to be sensitive to the concerns of families and staff who are grieving. Online learning is being implemented in order to ensure that students continue to receive high-quality instruction.” KCS

KCS says that counselors are available at the school for any student who may want or need support.

The school system will be back for in-person instruction on Monday, Feb. 22.

