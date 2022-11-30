KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s edition of Smoky Mountain Minute, author David Brill stops into the WATE 6 On Your Side studio to discuss his book, “Into the Mist: Tales of Death and Disaster, Mishaps and Misdeeds, Misfortune and Mayhem in the Great Smoky Mountains.”

The stories in Brill’s book detail different events in the history of the national park. Brill spoke about some of the real-life accounts detailed in the book, even highlighting some of the ones that happened at this time of year.

He also shed some light on how he felt the book was eye-opening on the most common dangers in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. He hopes others feel the same way.

David Brill’s book “Into the Mist: Tales of Death and Disaster, Mishaps and Misdeeds, Misfortune and Mayhem in Great Smoky Mountains National Park” is available at visitor center bookstores in Great Smoky Mountains National Park and online at Great Smoky Mountains Association’s website.