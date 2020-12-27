Authorities identify person behind Nashville Christmas Day explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE/AP) — Authorities in Nashville identified the man behind the Nashville bombing on Christmas Day.



During a news conference Sunday evening, they identified the suspect as 63-year-old Anthony Warner. Authorities say he “perished in the explosion” and no other people are involved.

Officials during the news conference said Nashville is deemed safe at this time and that Warner was not on their radar. No motive has also been determined at this time, either.

BREAKING: Law enforcement is now announcing that Anthony Warner, 63, of Bakertown Rd, is the man believed responsible for Friday's explosion. He perished in the blast. No one else is presently believed to have been involved. Thank you to our federal & state partners. pic.twitter.com/PwMa1MwHvd — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 27, 2020

Authorities are asking people with information regarding Warner and the investigation to contact them as soon as possible.