KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Authorities on Thursday identified the woman who died after a wrong-way crash last weekend.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, Jennifer Spargimino, 84, died after a crash overnight Sunday, Dec. 10 on I-40 near I-640 in West Knoxville.

A woman facing charges related to the crash, Ellen Rideout, 34, is scheduled to appear in court in January.

Rideout is facing DUI and Vehicular Homicide charges. KPD said the crash involved Rideout’s vehicle, a Subaru sedan, and a Toyota Prius. Spargimino was a passenger in the Toyota.

The Subaru had been traveling in the wrong direction, KPD said when it collided with the Toyota. Spargimino died after being rushed to the University of Tennessee Medical Center following the crash. The driver of the Toyota did not suffer any injuries.