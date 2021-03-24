Authorities search for 2 men reported missing in Campbell County; family offers reward

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — Agencies are investigating two men reportedly last seen in the Caryville area who have been reported missing, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

The men are Ryan McKamey, 26, and Scott Roberts, 49. Family members separately reported the men missing days ago and multiple agencies have conducted multiple searches, a release states.

Here’s what else the release detailed about the men:

Ryan McKamey (Photo courtesy of Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Ryan McKamey

Ryan was last reported to be seen on March 16 by a family friend in the Shady Cove area of Caryville.

The Sheriff’s Office was able to work with Ryan’s cell phone provider but no activity has been reported since March 18.

Although multiple grid searches have been conducted by several teams and assisting sheriff’s offices, the whereabouts of Ryan McKamey is unknown.

Ryan is described as a 26-year-old male, standing 5’6” weighing 150 pounds; and was last seen wearing a maroon hoody with gray sleeves and gray sweat pants.

The family of Ryan McKamey has pledged a private reward of $1,000 for credible tips that lead to the location of Ryan.

Scott Roberts (Photo courtesy of Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Scott Roberts

Scott Roberts was last seen on March 3 by a witness who gave him a ride and dropped him off in the Red Ash area of Caryville.

He was reported missing by his brother on March 18.

Multiple searches by rescue squads and teams with the assisting sheriff’s offices have been conducted but no viable information has been found.

Scott is described as a 49-year-old male standing 5’7” weighing 125 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office asks that if anyone has had any contact or may be aware of the location of either man to please contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 423-562-7446.