KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Authorities are continuing the search for a missing Knox County man last seen in late March.

A Silver Alert issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for Daniel Dewey remains active and detectives with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit continue to investigate his disappearance.

Dewey, 72, was last seen March 24 at 2 a.m. walking near Black Oak Baptist Church off of Old Maynardville Pike in Knoxville. He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance, investigators said.

He stands 6’0″ tall, and weighs 190 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. There is no known clothing direction or direction of travel.

A reward of $25,000 is being offered by his friends and family.

If you see Dewey or have any information on where he may be please call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at (865) 215-2443 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.