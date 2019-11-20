Authorities searching for Cumberland Co. teen possibly headed to Ohio

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The search continues Wednesday for a missing teen from Cumberland County.
16-year-old Ellie Lalosh was last seen on Monday. Police say she ran away, possibly to Ohio, with a 20-year-old boyfriend.
If you see her, you’re asked to call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 931-484-6176.
