Authorities searching for missing 10-year-old boy in Greenback

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement officials from three agencies are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.

According to a Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page post, Hayden Underwood ran into some woods around 4:30 p.m. off Kyker Road in Greenback.

Underwood is described as a white male with blonde hair, standing 4 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds. Underwood was last seen wearing camouflage shorts, no T-shirt and is barefooted.

The LCSO, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Blount County Sheriff’s Office are searching for the boy. If you have information on his whereabouts you are asked to call 911 immediately.