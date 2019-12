A bar that combines axes and beer is coming to Knoxville.

Craft Axe Throwing plans to open a Knoxville location sometime in the spring.

Craft Axe Throwing describes itself as a game where you score points by throwing axes at a giant dartboard-like target.

Staffers are there to help you learn to nail the bullseye while ensuring safety protocols are followed.

The exact date for a grand opening has yet to be announced.