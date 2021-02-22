Babalu is back and reopening before the end of February

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Babalu announced Monday its grand reopening on Instagram will be before the end of the week.

The previously closed restaurant, now under new ownership will open its doors come Thursday, Feb. 25.

Maple Hall officials announced last summer they’ve acquired Babalu with plans to “revamp the menu” and renovate the interior of the historic J.C. Penney building in which the much-loved Knoxville establishment is located.

Maple Hall is best known for its “spirited bowling experience” also in downtown at the historic building.

And of all days, Babalu chose National Margarita Day to announce its reopening, and teases a celebration soon.