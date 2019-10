KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s Halloween and dressing up in costumes is applicable even for the youngest.

Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) wing at University of Tennessee Medical Center were dressed up as basketball hoops, bags of popcorn, mermaids, blind mice, and much more.

Some adults also dressed up.

It’s a fun way to celebrate Halloween, this being the fourth year the NICU at UT Medical has been able to help families by dressing up the babies.

Triplet siblings are the Three Blind Mice (Photo: WATE)

(Photo: WATE)

(Photo: WATE)