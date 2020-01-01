Baby New Year: Blount Memorial Hospital welcomes its first 2020 newborn

Major Joseph Moore. (Photo: Blount Memorial)

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount Memorial Hospital shared the news of its first baby delivered in 2020 on Wednesday.

Baby Moore was born at 6:26 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 weighing 5 lbs., 6 oz. The baby, named Major Joseph Moore, was born to Corina Thacker and Eligha Moore, and proud big brother Charlie Moore.

Baby Moore with Mama at Blount Memorial Hospital on New Year’s Day 2020. (Photo: Blount Memorial Hospital)

