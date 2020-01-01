Baby New Year: Blount Memorial Hospital welcomes its first 2020 newborn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount Memorial Hospital shared the news of its first baby delivered in 2020 on Wednesday.
Baby Moore was born at 6:26 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 weighing 5 lbs., 6 oz. The baby, named Major Joseph Moore, was born to Corina Thacker and Eligha Moore, and proud big brother Charlie Moore.
