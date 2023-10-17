KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Noah Sileno will soon be a two-time cancer survivor – and he’s not even 9 years old. Known as “Baby Noah” throughout his fight over the last several years, Sileno will undergo his final chemotherapy treatment this week.

Sileno was first diagnosed at 3 years old and was in remission with chemotherapy treatments up until fall 2021 when he relapsed. He initially was battling B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and has received blood transfusions as part of his extensive treatments.

His family launched multiple blood drive campaigns and the Noah Nation Foundation for pajama and sewing supplies to help other children battling cancer.

Now, to celebrate his last treatment, Sileno’s family is using the occasion to raise money to help other children battling cancer. A special blood drive and fundraiser is happening at Powell Methodist Church on Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 1 to 7 p.m.

Noah Nation is encouraging those wanting to give blood or to give money to come and celebrate.

“Noah will be a cancer survivor again one day,” his family has stated in multiple social media posts on his Saving Baby Noah from B cell ALL Facebook page. It seems that declaration is coming true just before he turns 9 in December.