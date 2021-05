KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After nearly five months, Zoo Knoxville has announced the name of the baby zebra born on Dec. 23.

Zoo members helped name the baby “Mosi.” The name is Swahili in origin and means “firstborn.” Mosi was born one day before a giraffe calf, also in the grasslands African family.

The giraffe’s name was also voted on and was announced in March. His name is Jumbe Junior or JJ for short.