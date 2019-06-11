Babysitter indicted for homicide after twins drown in Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A babysitter has been indicted on two counts of criminally negligent homicide in the deaths of Knox County twins who drowned at her home daycare last summer.
Jennifer Salley is charged in the deaths of Elyssa and Elijah Orejuela.
The twin boy and girl, nearly two years old, were staying with Jennifer Salley at her home daycare, Om Baby, on Fox Lonas Drive.
Salley started looking for the twins on July 20, 2018, after another child arrived and found them in the deep end of the swimming pool.
The girl died the same day while the boy died a few days later.
In the suit, parents Amelia Wirand and Enrique Orejuela say Salley's negligence and/or recklessness led to the children's deaths, in that she failed to make the swimming pool inaccessible and failed to properly supervise the children.
There were several complaints to the Department of Human Services over Jennifer Salley's daycare Om Baby in the months leading up to the drowning. Body camera video showed Knox County deputies and a DHS worker serving her paperwork.
The twins' parents filed a lawsuit earlier this month against Salley.
Babysitter indicted for homicide after twins drown in Knox County
