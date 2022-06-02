KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pop culture fans are in for a treat! Fanboy Expo is making its way to Knoxville and will feature many celebrity guests.
Fanboy Expo is a pop culture expo that features celebrity guests, comic industry pros, cosplay, vendors, live entertainment, and more. The expo will be at the Knoxville Convention Center from August 5-7.
They have announced some of the celebrity guests that will be attending including Christopher Lloyd who is known for playing Doctor Emmett Brown in the Back to the Future Trilogy, Lee Majors from The Six Million Dollar Man, some of the MASH cast, some of the Little House on the Prairie cast, some of the CHIPS cast, Edward James Olmos from Miami Vice, and many more.
Guests can also meet the voice actors behind characters from Lilo and Stitch, Encanto, A Bug’s Life, Scooby-Doo and more. Fans can purchase autographs, photo opportunities, and more with the guests.
For a full list of guests or to purchase tickets you can visit the website here.