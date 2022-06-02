KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pop culture fans are in for a treat! Fanboy Expo is making its way to Knoxville and will feature many celebrity guests.

Fanboy Expo is a pop culture expo that features celebrity guests, comic industry pros, cosplay, vendors, live entertainment, and more. The expo will be at the Knoxville Convention Center from August 5-7.

They have announced some of the celebrity guests that will be attending including Christopher Lloyd who is known for playing Doctor Emmett Brown in the Back to the Future Trilogy, Lee Majors from The Six Million Dollar Man, some of the MASH cast, some of the Little House on the Prairie cast, some of the CHIPS cast, Edward James Olmos from Miami Vice, and many more.

Christopher Lloyd at the Back to the Future 25th Anniversary Trilogy Blu-ray / DVD reunion and launch party, Monday, Oct. 25, 2010, in New York, hosted by Universal Studios Home Entertainment. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Universal Studios Home Entertainment)

Lee Majors attends the “Ash vs Evil Dead” screening and panel discussion at the 2016 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Edward James Olmos arrives at the world premiere of “7th & Union” during the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

American actor Jamie Farr, better known to British viewers as the madcap Corporal Klinger in the long-running hit TV series “M*A*S*H*”, looking happy with life in London, Aug. 1980. Fans of the program will be able to see a new series starting next month. (AP Photo/Press Association)

Jamie Farr, left, and Loretta Swit present a tribute to “Mr. Rogers” at the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, April 29, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Actress Morgan Fairchild at the Peoples Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 18, 1982. (AP Photo/Doug Pizac)

Erik Estrada, right, star of NBCs Chips, pins a badge on the newest member of the cast, Tom Reilly, who joins the cast in place of departing Larry Wilcox, during a media briefing in Los Angeles on Monday, July 27, 1982. Reilly will portray Estradas partner, Bobby Hot Dog Nelson. (AP Photo/Pizac)

FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2011 file photo, Erik Estrada poses backstage at the 12th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. The “CHiPs” star has donated a drug dog to an east Idaho police agency where he’s a reserve police officer. The Rexburg Standard Journal reported in a story on Friday, April 20, 2018 that the star of the 1970s TV series about California Highway Patrol officers donated a 3-year-old German Shepherd-Malinois narcotics dog named Mako to the St. Anthony Police Department. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Guests can also meet the voice actors behind characters from Lilo and Stitch, Encanto, A Bug’s Life, Scooby-Doo and more. Fans can purchase autographs, photo opportunities, and more with the guests.

For a full list of guests or to purchase tickets you can visit the website here.