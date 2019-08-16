Bank ATM vandalized, money stolen in Luttrell

LUTTRELL, Tenn. (WATE) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the theft of money from a bank ATM.

A Commercial Bank ATM was vandalized and an undisclosed amount of money was stolen in the early hours of Aug. 10.

The suspect is a male and wearing what appears to be a hunting mask, gray/blue long-sleeved shirt, and blue jeans.

Investigators also believe there was a second man present during vandalism.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at (865) 992-5212 or (865) 992-4062.