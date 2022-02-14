KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bank of America announced Monday they have donated $25,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, one of the biggest nonprofits in the area fighting food insecurity.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Bank of America has pledged $285,000 in funding over the next four years to Second Harvest Food Bank in support of local hunger relief efforts. The new partnership centers around Second Harvest’s Fresh Pantry Mobile Distribution initiative that delivers food to communities at risk of hunger. For every $1 donated, the organization can provide three meals to the community.

The $25,000 donation will provide 75,000 meals to be distributed across the region to fight food insecurity.

“We truly appreciate Bank of America’s support of Second Harvest. Gifts like this are tremendously helpful to our mission of ending hunger in East Tennessee,” said Elaine Streno, Executive Director of Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee. “This gift will allow Second Harvest to provide 75,000 meals for our neighbors at risk of hunger.”

Earlier this year, the company announced it would make a $100 donation to local hunger relief organizations and food banks for each employee in Knoxville who received a COVID-19 booster shot or vaccine and notified the bank before the end of January.

Bank of America committed to donating a minimum of $25,000 to a local nonprofit partner in each of the company’s 93 markets as part of its vaccine booster effort. Because vaccination boosters and reporting are voluntary and additional company contributions are reflected in the final amount, actual donation amounts differ from the number of boosters reported by bank employees.

According to Second Harvest, an estimated one in four children and one in five adults are considered food insecure in the 18 East Tennessee counties Second Harvest serves.

“At Bank of America Knoxville, we are committed to strengthening our community, and that means ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our teammates while also helping our partners fight food insecurity,” said Terry Cline, President, Bank of America Knoxville. “This investment will allow Second Harvest’s Fresh Pantry Mobile Distribution to take even more healthy, fresh food directly to traditionally underserved neighborhoods.”