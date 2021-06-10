Bass Pro Shops donates 40,000 rods and reels to help kids go fishing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are working together to help get more children outside this summer. They have donated over 40,000 rods and reels to Gone Fishing, a nationwide effort to get children outside this summer.

On Thursday, June 10, Bass Pro Shops in Kodak held a ceremony to present the rods and reels to Mountian Music Kids, a nonprofit that helps get kids outside. Mountain Music Kids also holds an annual Kids Bass Tournament.

Over the next two weekends, June 12-13 and 19-20, children of all ages are invited to catch their first fish at our free catch-and-release ponds, take home a “First Fish” certificate and beginner’s guides, as well as participate in free seminars to learn more about fishing. To find out more about the Gone Fishing event, visit basspro.com/shop/en/gone-fishing.