Bass Pro Shops helps children learn to fish
Rods and reels donated
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A well-known sporting goods company gave area kids an incentive to get outside this summer by donating thousands of rods and reels and teaching them to love the sport of fishing.
It's all to celebrate "Gone Fishing," an incentive by the Bass Pro Company. In total, they gave around 55,000 rods and reels.
WATE 6 On Your Side headed to Sevierville on Thursday, where around 400 rods and reels were handed out to the Sevierville branch of the Boys & Girls Club.
"Screen time's fun and all, but I think they lose the importance of childhood," said Bass Pro Shops' special event coordinator Emily Lavoie. "You want to get outside, you want to get outdoors, whether that's fishing, whether that's hunting, whether that's playing any sport. I think any outdoor activity is important and special to kids and they make the best memories to that."
During Thursday's event, the children also received advice from a member of the Carson-Newman University Eagle Angler Bass Fishing Team. He said more kids should learn to fish because there are a lot of opportunities on the college and professional level.
