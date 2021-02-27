Bassmasters Elite Series continues this weekend in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The top of the class in the world of fishing are in Knoxville this weekend for the 2021 Bassmasters Elite Series.

With all the excitement on the water, how can this national event help Knoxville’s economy?

Chad Culver, senior director of the sports commission at Visit Knoxville, said at this time it is too early to tell this year’s impact, but is excited to see the support for the event.

One of fishermen this weekend will walk away with the grand prize of $100,000.

The competition runs until Sunday. If you want to see the competitors launch, takeoff will happen at Calhoun’s on the River boat dock at 7 a.m. on Sunday. The final weigh-in will be held at the World’s Fair Park performance lawn at 3 p.m.

PREVIOUS STORY: Knoxville catches a spot in Bassmasters Elite Series for 2021