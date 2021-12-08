OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — An overcharged lithium battery is being blamed for a home fire that displaced a man and two dogs Wednesday morning.

The Oak Ridge Fire Department responded to a call from the homeowner around 3 a.m. on Cedar Lane. The man and two dogs were able to safely evacuate before fire crews arrived. The man said his smoke alarms alerted him to the fire in his living room and allowed him to get to safety.

Firefighters arrived quickly and were able to put out the fire within 10 minutes. However there was significant smoke and heat damage throughout the home.

Scenes from a home fire on Cedar Lane Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Oak Ridge. Source: Oak Ridge Fire Department

Oak Ridge Fire Marshal Eric Rackard said he recommends that you close your doors before going to sleep to avoid damage in the event of a fire.

“Closing the door reduces fire growth and spread, limits damage to your home, and could possibly save your life,” Rackard said.