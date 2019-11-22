BCSO: 13 crack cocaine arrests made this week from joint investigation with Alcoa police

A gallery of arrest photos for crack cocaine charges shared by the Blount County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Narcotics investigators with Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Alcoa Police Department arrested 13 people this week on crack cocaine charges.

The charges and arrests were the result of the joint investigation, BCSO said Friday, which had begun in late August.

Investigators launched the inquiry in the summer because of numerous complaints claiming narcotic activity in the West Stephenson Street area of Alcoa.

The 13 people arrested arrested and charged with delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance (crack cocaine) were all residents of Maryville and Alcoa.

The charged individuals and their court dates were also shared:

• Sandra Sutton, 54, East Lincoln Road, Alcoa. Sutton is being held on a $28,000 bond pending a hearing at 9 a.m. December 4.

• John R. Walker, 33, Howard Street, Maryville. Walker is being held on bonds totaling $110,000 pending a hearing at 9 a.m. November 27.

• Jackie Marie McCulloch, 40, Belfor Circle, Maryville. McCulloch is being held on a $55,000 bond pending a hearing at 9 a.m. November 27.

• Rudolph Lavel Tate, 59, Morse Street, Alcoa. Tate is being held on a $25,000 bond pending a hearing at 9 a.m. November 27.

• Justin Miles Brown, 26, Brown School Road, Maryville. Brown was released on bonds totaling $80,000 pending a hearing at 9 a.m. December 11.

• Joshua McCall Scaife, 38, East Stephenson Street, Alcoa. Scaife was released on a $45,000 bond pending a hearing at 9 a.m. November 27.

• Brandi Brewer Sudderth, 48, Andy Carr Avenue, Alcoa. Sudderth is being held on a $25,000 bond pending a hearing at 9 a.m. December 4.

• Melissa Laron Harvey, 53, West Bell Street, Alcoa. Harvey is being held on a $45,000 bond pending a hearing at 9 a.m. November 27.

• Barry McRae, 54, Burns Street, Alcoa. McRae is being held on a $50,000 bond pending a hearing at 9 a.m. December 11.

• Gregory L. Stephens, Jr., 26, West Stephenson Street, Alcoa. Stephens is being held on bonds totaling $110,000 pending a hearing at 9 a.m. December 4.

• Christine Michelle Union, 39, John Helton Road, Maryville. Union is being held on a $25,000 bond pending a hearing at 9 a.m. December 18.

• Cedric Ronya Davis, 37, West Howe Street, Alcoa. Davis was released on a $50,000 bond pending a hearing at 9 a.m. November 27.

• Natalie Nichelle Bradley, 41, Howard Street, Maryville. Bradley was released on a $25,000 bond pending a hearing at 9 a.m. November 27.

BCSO officials saying Friday the investigation is ongoing.

