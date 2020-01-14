MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is asking citizens to be wary of yet another phone scam involving a criminal claiming to be an officer with the “Blount County Police Department.”
This comes after someone reported they were called by someone saying they were scheduled to appear in court today and needed to send money to the caller in order to avoid jail time.
BCSO saying it will never call an individual and tell them they need to send money, nor will they ask for personal or financial information on the phone.
RELATED | KPD: Scam calls becoming ‘more elaborate and threatening’
LATEST STORIES
- Keeping it in the family
- From jobs to healthcare to Iran: Former Ambassador, U.S. Senate Candidate Bill Hagerty discusses range of topics
- House holds hearing on killing of Iranian general
- Dashcam video shows moments before deadly car crash in Liberty Co.
- BCSO: ‘We will never call asking to send money or for personal information