BCSO: ‘We will never call asking to send money or for personal information

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is asking citizens to be wary of yet another phone scam involving a criminal claiming to be an officer with the “Blount County Police Department.”

This comes after someone reported they were called by someone saying they were scheduled to appear in court today and needed to send money to the caller in order to avoid jail time.

BCSO saying it will never call an individual and tell them they need to send money, nor will they ask for personal or financial information on the phone.

