‘Be A Sweetheart’ & help Second Harvest Food Bank in new campaign

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Mast General Store is hoping to appeal to people’s sweet tooth ahead of Valentine’s Day with its “Be A Sweetheart” campaign.

On Feb. 8-9, people can pick up candy for your sweetheart in the annual “Be A Sweetheart” campaign — and also give back to the community.

For every pound of candy purchased on the two days of the campaign, Mast General Store will donate $1 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee.

You’ll also be able to round up on your purchase of any good at Mast and give back to the organization.

Second Harvest says each dollar of the donation provides three meals to people in need in our community.

Again, the “Be A Sweetheart” campaign runs the weekend of Feb. 8-9.

