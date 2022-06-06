KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Brian Wilson, a co-founding member of The Beach Boys and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, will perform in Knoxville this fall alongside Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin.

The trio will perform at the Tennessee Theatre on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will cost $60-$150 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, June 10.

Founded in 1961 by brothers Brian, Dennis and Carl Wilson along with their cousin Mike Love and friend Al Jardine, The Beach Boys are considered one of the most critically-acclaimed and successful bands of all time with over 100 million records sold worldwide.

In 2008, Rolling Stone Magazine ranked Brian Wilson number 52 in their 100 Greatest Singers of All Time list. He also achieved success as a solo artist. To date, he has released 11 original albums and won two Grammy Awards as a solo act.

Wilson is a Kennedy Center Honors recipient, a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and a U.K. Music Hall of Fame inductee. The Beach Boys were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 and honored with The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001.

Chaplin joined the band from 1972 and 1973 and contributed to their albums Carl and the Passions “So Tough” and Holland.

Visit tennesseetheatre.com for tickets and additional information.