Bean Station community pitches in to buy loyal customer, friend new truck

BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE)– When a loved one is in need, you’re supposed to help if you can, according to Bethanie Kellione, the manager at Lakeshore BP convenience store.

Kellione said just about everyone in Bean Station, possibly most of Grainger County, knows Frankie Wyndham.

“Most of them calls me ‘Red’,” Wyndham said.

No one truly knows how long Wyndham has been visiting Lakeshore BP, but it’s been for at least 15 or 20 years.

“Yeah this used to be Huey’s store,” Wyndham said.

Kellione has known Wyndham for at least six years, when her family took ownership of the gas station.

“So kind of, he come with the store, which was the best thing that could come with it,” Kellione said.

Kellione said Wyndham is at the store every day, nearly all day.

“He just puts a smile on everybody’s face when you walk in the door,” Kellione said.

Frequent customers, who are long-time friends now, expect to see Wyndham whenever they visit.

“Yeah, I usually come up here and get breakfast,” Wyndham said.

If he doesn’t show up by a certain time, Kellione said everyone worries.

“Whether it’s Mac, or Keith, or anybody else, we always send them out to check on him make sure he’s OK, and make sure his truck is starting,” Kellione said.

The pandemic didn’t even stop Wyndham from visiting his favorite spot.

“He would still come and sit on our benches outside, or he would stand by the door and things like that. We explained what was going on and why we had to (close down inside). But he still came,” Kellione said.

Wyndham really wouldn’t go anywhere outside of Lakeshore BP.

“Gets everything he needs. From soap to food … I don’t think he goes far past the store,” Kellione said.

Every once in a while his friends would take him to places Wyndham needed to go, such as the bank.

Wyndham is known for his love of classic cars.

If you visit Lakeshore BP, you’ll notice photos above the register of classic cars, whether they’re from the car shows the convenience store hosts, or from Wyndham’s personal picture collection.

Kellione said Wyndham had been working on his own truck for as long as her family has owned the store.

Sometime in mid-November or early December, Wyndham’s truck broke down.

However, his friends wouldn’t let that last for long.

“They all got to talkin and looking around for a truck and took up money from everybody that could give and they found a truck to buy Red,” Kellione said.

At least 20 people pitched in to help out Wyndham, if not more.

The truck wasn’t new, but the community helped replace most of the Ford Ranger’s parts; so, it had a new muffler, tires, transmission, etc.

His friends even added a plate for the front that reads Red’s Ranger.

Kellione said it was important for the community to help Wyndham. He was like the family he didn’t really have.

“You’re just bachelor for life. … He’s been engaged one time, yes,” Kellione said to Wyndham.

The community surprised Wyndham with his new truck on Tuesday.

Kellione said Wyndham told her it was the nicest thing that anyone has done for him.

However, you could ask his friends at Lakeshore BP, and they would say Wyndham deserved it.

“We just wanted him to know how much we appreciate him, all of us, as a whole, that he means so much to all of us,” Kellione said.