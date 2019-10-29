Bear attempts to get a room at a Gatlinburg motel

(COURTESY: Emily Miedema)

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Emily Miedema capturing video of a black bear in Gatlinburg wandering around a motel.

Miedema and her mother were taking a weekend trip to Gatlinburg, it was her mothers first time going.

As they were leaving their motel room, her mom said, “Look over there!”

Sure enough there he was, walking in front of their car, up the stairs to the balcony.

Eventually the bear did come back down the stairs and headed into a wooded area.

Miedema saying it was exciting and scary at the same time.

Miedema posting this to Facebook on October 26 shortly after it happened.