SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Everyone loves bear videos right? Here’s another one, and to no surprise, it was in Sevier County.

Jenny Pittman shared her video with WATE 6 On Your Side. She said four bear cubs visited her Sevier County home this week.

The bears snooped around, went down some stairs, checked out a closed cooler and walked up to the door.