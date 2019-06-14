Local News

Bear roaming in Kingston causing stir

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) - Reports of a bear in Kingston have been the buzz of the town -- and the story is true.

Kingston Police Chief Jim Washam snapped this photo along Betis Lane. He was checking the area after getting a call of a bear sighting.

He let it go. It was minding its own business and heading out of town, Washam said.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the bear seems to be moving toward the Harriman area. The agency reminds people who come into contact with bears to be "BearWise."

 

