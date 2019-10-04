Bear shot and killed in Blount County after trying to attack a man’s dog

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A bear was shot and killed after showing no fear of humans, and attempting to attack a dog in Blount County according to a wildlife officer with the TWRA.

After the bear showed no sign of being afraid of humans, the homeowner fired a warning shot at the bear. The bear didn’t flee and continued to get closer, that is when the bear was shot and killed.

An off duty officer at the scene reported a similar story about what happened.

This all taking place off Big Springs Road.

Due to the bear threatening the homeowner’s property, and showing no fear of humans, the shooting was justified.