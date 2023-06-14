KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A black bear visited a West Knoxville residence late Tuesday, proving how the wild animals take any opportunity to grab a snack even in more human-inhabited areas of town.

The targeted snack was at a backyard bird feeder. Resident Laura Lutz shared a video of the bear standing at the bird feeder on its hind legs while using its front paws to hold it.

Shortly after, the bear left the feeder and ambled back into a nearby wooded area, disturbing nothing else in the yard. The residence is located near West Town Mall.

The Knoxville Police Department said Wednesday that they had received several calls reporting bear sightings near the area over the last week. The callers advised of the sightings in the area of Papermill Drive, Kingston Pike, Westland Drive, Walker Springs Road and Gallaher.

“TWRA has been advised. To my knowledge, the bear has not had any close encounters with people,” Scott Erland, KPD spokesperson said in an email to WATE 6 On Your Side. “According to TWRA, the bear will in all likelihood leave the city on its own if left alone. Residents are advised to not approach the bear if they see it.”

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency also says black bears should always be treated as wild animals, whether in residential or backcountry areas; plus, they are very curious but their behaviors can be unpredictable.

TWRA experts remind residents to never approach bears, keep their distance and never run from a bear, as doing so could trigger its natural instinct to chase. Bear-human interactions have increased, TWRA says, but humans can learn how to co-exist with the animals in order to help protect them and the safety of others.

More information on black bears in Tennessee can be found on TWRA’s informational web page here.