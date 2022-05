GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Looks like it was snack time for this bear in Gatlinburg!

A bear hopped into a van with an open window to grab some food in Gatlinburg on Thursday morning. The video was taken at the Motel 6 on Ski Mountain road.

The bear hops out of the car with a bag of food and takes off towards the woods.

(Video: William Cloninger)

If you encounter a bear, there are several tips to keep in mind. Click here to learn more about staying bear aware.