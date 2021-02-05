Bearden Middle School students art exhibition honors Black History Month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Artwork created by the advance art class at Bearden Middle School honoring Black History Month is now on display at a restaurant and the school.

The BrickYard Bar & Grill is hosting the installation. There were 50 total submissions from students for the exhibition.

The display started Feb. 5 and will run through the end of the month. Each piece celebrates an important figure, date or movement in Black history.

The restaurant is asking those who would like to see the exhibit to attend throughout the month to prevent crowding.

BrickYard Bar & Grill is located at 4228 Homberg Drive in Bearden.