Beating the heat: Tourists in Pigeon Forge finding ways to cool off in summer temperatures

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hot temperatures and the scorching sun did not stop tourists from exploring Pigeon Forge.

Austin Doster traveled with his family to explore “The Island” in Pigeon Forge and said it felt “about 110 degrees” outside. He tried to help keep his kids cool with ice cream and water — but the ice cream had no shot against the sun.

“Even the ice-cream inside the store was melting in their little case,” says Doster, “They were like ‘we’re sorry it’s just hot.’ There’s really nothing you can do.'”

Rosie Knetz, who was exploring Pigeon Forge alongside her mother, traveled from Chicago, Illinois to see the area. Even though they enjoy being outside, they had to find ways to combat the sun by finding refuge in shade spots throughout the Island.

Knetz and Doster were among many tourists dealing with the sun as they explored Pigeon Forge; others, however, found a different way to beat the heat.

Daslyn Williams is visiting Pigeon Forge from New Orleans, Louisiana with her boyfriend Mike Smith, hailing from Jamaica were looking for a fun activity out of the sun.

The pair came across Pigeon Forge Snow, an indoor tubing facility, and decided to give it a try.

After hitting the man-made slope the first time, both came down the hill with huge smiles across their faces.

“If you come to Pigeon Forge and need something to do that’s cool, I would suggest coming here,” says Williams.

Angel Booth and her son Ashton were among the many guests at Pigeon Forge Snow, beating the heat by enjoying a favorite winter activity.

“It’s really hot outside, so this helps keep up cool for a little while,” says Booth who is visiting from Virginia.

Her son Ashton agreed that the indoor snow tubing is a great way to get out of the sun while doing something fun. However, the best part for him is that you get to snow tube without spending the money or time getting dressed in snow clothes and gear.

“I’m wearing shorts and sleeves and it’s a nice temperature” says Ashton.

Even though it is indoor snow tubing, the facility remains at a pleasant temperature. Aside from tubing, guests can also play in a pile of snow in a separate area–providing a fun wintery experience in the dog days of summer.

Pigeon Forge Snow is open year round and is welcoming guests now.

