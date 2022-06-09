KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For the 2022 Juneteenth National Independence Day as well as Father’s Day, additional events have been added to the lineup for the Beck Cultural Exchange Center’s weekend-long celebrations. The entire community is invited to attend the special events.

The Annual MLK Parade & Beck Juneteenth Memorial Tribute events are scheduled from Friday, June 17 through Monday, June 20 this year, according to Visit Knoxville and the Beck Cultural Exchange Center. The MLK Commemorative Commission is also assisting in organizing the events.

Last year, President Joe Biden signed a bill that was passed by Congress to set aside Juneteenth, or June 19th, as a federal holiday now known as Juneteenth National Independence Day. The celebration started when the freed slaves of Galveston, Texas learned on June 19, 1865 of the Emancipation Proclamation – years after President Abraham Lincoln had declared it in 1863.

The Beck Cultural Exchange Center shared its full schedule of Juneteenth and Father’s Day events on Thursday. Below is the lineup.

Juneteenth Schedule of Events – Beck Center

Friday

Racial Justice Town Hall Part XXII

Friday June 17 @ 4P | Virtual & In-Person | Beck Cultural Exchange Center | Free

Join the panel at Beck or feel free to join Live online.

CLICK TO JOIN LIVE

Saturday

Juneteenth Exhibition Tribute

Saturday June 18 @ 10A | In-Person | Beck Cultural Exchange Center | Free

Special Juneteenth exhibition tribute with the Piano Project of Knoxville.

Sunday

Juneteenth Father’s Day Freedom Dinner

Sunday June 19 @ 2P | In-Person | Beck Cultural Exchange Center | Tickets $35

Families are invited to a special Juneteenth Father’s Freedom Dinner at Beck with live music by Jazzspirations with Brian Clay and a dinner buffet by Chief Chris Baylock with Heart & Soul Catering and more.

CLICK FOR TICKETS

Monday

Juneteenth MLK March/Parade & Celebration Program

Monday June 20 @ 10A | In-Person | Martin Luther King Jr., Drive & Dr. Walter Hardy Park | Free