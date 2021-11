KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Beck Cultural Exchange Center is reopening its doors in a limited capacity. The Black history museum closed its doors because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The center at 1927 Dandridge Ave. in East Knoxville is scheduling small group tours online. Tours must be booked at least one day in advance. The free tours generally last an hour. Donations are welcome. The museum offers tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.